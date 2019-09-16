Committee formed to decide kinnow rates

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull Monday constituted a committee comprising stakeholders to decide the rate of 40 kg kinnow for the year 2019-20

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull Monday constituted a committee comprising stakeholders to decide the rate of 40 kg kinnow for the year 2019-20.

The committee was formed in a meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner and attended by Kinnow Growers Association would give its suggestions for deciding the kinnow rate.

The kinnow growers expressed concern over Rs 600 per 40 kg Kinnow rate decided by the All Pakistan Fruits & Vegetables Exporters, Importers and Merchant Association (PFVA).

The farmers and growers representatives said the PFVA had decided Rs 600 rate at its own without taking them on board.

They said that last year Rs 850 rate of per 40 kg Kinnow was decided by the government when the price of one US Dollar was around Rs 105 to 110. Now, the dollar rate has increased and the rate of Kinnow should be Rs 1200 per 40 kg.

The DC said that growers and exporters should join hands to boost the largest Kinnow industry of the area, adding that A-grade yield could be got after giving due rights to farmers.

She also stressed the need for adopting modern techniques to enhance citrus yields.