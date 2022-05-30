UrduPoint.com

Committee Formed To Deliberate On Policy About Enforced Disappearance

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 30, 2022 | 05:31 PM

Committee formed to deliberate on policy about enforced disappearance

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar will head the seven-member committee.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30th, 2022) The Federal cabinet has approved constitution of a committee to deliberate a policy relating to enforced disappearances.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar will head the seven-member committee.

The Committee will be able to co-opt eminent jurists, representatives of human rights organizations and any other member as it may deem appropriate.

The Committee will submit its recommendations to the federal cabinet for deliberation.

