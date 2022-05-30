Committee Formed To Deliberate On Policy About Enforced Disappearance
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 30, 2022 | 05:31 PM
Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar will head the seven-member committee.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30th, 2022) The Federal cabinet has approved constitution of a committee to deliberate a policy relating to enforced disappearances.
According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar will head the seven-member committee.
The Committee will be able to co-opt eminent jurists, representatives of human rights organizations and any other member as it may deem appropriate.
The Committee will submit its recommendations to the federal cabinet for deliberation.