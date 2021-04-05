Committee formed to draft plan of action for opening of schools

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education Shahram Khan Taraqai Monday constituted a committee to develop a plan of action about opening of schools under the SOPs.

During a meeting with a delegation of the Private Schools Association here at his office, he said the decision to close schools was difficult but it was taken keeping in view the health of students and teachers.

He said the committee comprising Director Education Khafiz Ibrahim, Rafiq Khattak, MD Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation Zarif Al-Maani and Director Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) would work with the Health Department and the Private Schools Association to develop a workable plan of action.

On this occasion, the Minister said that coronavirus was a reality and everyone should have to be very careful, adding that the problems of private schools would be resolved on priority basis.

Taraqai said that it was a difficult decision to stop continuous education but his entire team and Education department were working on various steps to continue the education of children while keeping them protected from corona infection.

He said that schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been closed only in those 16 districts where corona cases were very high while in rest of districts the education activities were normal to save the time of students. On the contrary, he pointed out that all schools were closed in Punjab province.

Taraqai said opening of schools' decisions would be taken keeping in view the recommendations of the Health Department and in the light of the action plan of the committee.