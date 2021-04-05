UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Committee Formed To Draft Plan Of Action For Opening Of Schools

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 07:10 PM

Committee formed to draft plan of action for opening of schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education Shahram Khan Taraqai Monday constituted a committee to develop a plan of action about opening of schools under the SOPs.

During a meeting with a delegation of the Private Schools Association here at his office, he said the decision to close schools was difficult but it was taken keeping in view the health of students and teachers.

He said the committee comprising Director Education Khafiz Ibrahim, Rafiq Khattak, MD Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation Zarif Al-Maani and Director Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) would work with the Health Department and the Private Schools Association to develop a workable plan of action.

On this occasion, the Minister said that coronavirus was a reality and everyone should have to be very careful, adding that the problems of private schools would be resolved on priority basis.

Taraqai said that it was a difficult decision to stop continuous education but his entire team and Education department were working on various steps to continue the education of children while keeping them protected from corona infection.

He said that schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been closed only in those 16 districts where corona cases were very high while in rest of districts the education activities were normal to save the time of students. On the contrary, he pointed out that all schools were closed in Punjab province.

Taraqai said opening of schools' decisions would be taken keeping in view the recommendations of the Health Department and in the light of the action plan of the committee.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Punjab All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Du hosts insightful IDC CIO Summit 2021 roundtable ..

13 minutes ago

UAE participates in IMF meeting on repercussions o ..

28 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber webinar showcases main advantages of ..

43 minutes ago

FTA receives two new international accreditations

58 minutes ago

FNC Parliamentary Division to participate in Arab ..

1 hour ago

Hamad Al Sharqi congratulates Fujairah Municipalit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.