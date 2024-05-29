Committee formed to elevate higher education standards in KP

The Higher Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in alignment with the directives of the KP chief Minister has constituted a Committee dedicated to formulating policy recommendations for higher education in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The Higher Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in alignment with the directives of the KP chief Minister has constituted a Committee dedicated to formulating policy recommendations for higher education in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Distinguished Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq, Vice Chancellor of KMU, will serve as the convener of the committee.

The committee boasts esteemed members from various educational institutions, including Prof. Dr. Abdus Salam Khalis, Prof. Dr. Jamil Ahmed (IT) from HEC Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Yurid Ahsan Zia from UoP, Prof. Dr. Abdullah Sadiq, Prof. Dr. Qibla Ayaz (Ex-VC UoP), Prof. Dr. Hafeez Ullah (Ex-VC KMU), Prof. Dr. Usman Ghani from IM Science, and Prof. Dr. Gul Muhammad from UET Peshawar. Prof. Dr. Zahoor Khan from IM Sciences and the Deputy Secretary (Universities-II) from HED will serve as the secretary and member of the committee.

The Primary objective of the committee is to address key challenges and enhance Quality Assurance in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Key focus areas include assessing the current state of higher education, identifying causes of financial crises in major universities, and developing a comprehensive Higher Education Sectoral Plan.

Additionally, the committee will concentrate on enhancing industry-academic collaborations, optimizing resource utilization, and addressing cultural considerations to ensure inclusivity.

Recommendations formulated by the committee will be presented to the Provincial Cabinet for approval within 30 days.

This initiative underscores the government's steadfast commitment to improving higher education standards in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa HEIs.

APP/adl/2050