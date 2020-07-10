UrduPoint.com
Committee Formed To Enquire Into Sindh House Issues

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Committee formed to enquire into Sindh House issues

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :A committee has been constituted to conduct an inquiry into issues related to the Sindh House, Islamabad.

According to a notification here on Friday, the Committee consists of Secretary (G.

A),Services, General Administration and Coordination Department as Chairman, Ghulam Ali Brahmani, awaiting posting/OSD (BS-19) Services, General Administration and Coordination Department as a member and Akhtar Hussain Dawach, Chief Engineer (Buildings), Works and Services Department, Hyderabad, as a member.

The Committee will submit its report with specific recommendations within 15 days.

