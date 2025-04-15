Committee Formed To Ensure Quality, Speed Of Development Projects: Commissioner
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 07:58 PM
Divisional Commissioner/Administrator Municipal Corporation Faisalabad Madam Maryam Khan has constituted a special committee to monitor and inspect the ongoing development projects across the city
In a meeting here on Tuesday, she directed timely payments to all contractors so as to accelerate project execution and ensure transparency.
She said that the committee would conduct on-site inspections of various carpet and PCC road rehabilitation projects including the areas near Jame Masjid Sirajia Rizvia, Quaid-e-Azam Market, Shamsabad, Model Colony, Malikpur, Muradabad, Rasool Nagar and Muzaffar Colony.
This committee would also review quality of the work as per the approved technical estimates and a detailed report would be submitted to her office, she added.
She said that total Rs.21.67 million was paid to the contractors including Nadeem Shahid, Ashraf Traders, Higher Roofer, Moazzam Shahid and Muhammad Nawaz. However, in a decisive move to remove obstacles in ongoing projects, she also directed for immediate payment of all dues of the contractors.
She said that no delays in development works would be tolerated. She directed the committee to ensure timely payments to all stakeholders so as to maintain momentum and deliver quick relief to the citizens.
Meanwhile, the contractors welcomed the initiative taken by the divisional commissioner and expressed satisfaction over timely payments. They acknowledged that it would not only enhance current project progress but also encourage greater participation from the private sector in future initiatives.
