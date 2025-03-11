(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) A Payment/Distribution committee has been formed to ensure transparency in the financial matters of the ongoing Kohat Division Development Project (KDDP) under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Planning and Development Department .

The aim of this initiative was to make the payment process to the contractors involved in the development projects more organized, transparent and effective so that all financial transactions could be completed under the prescribed rules and regulations, the official sources said.

The newly formed committee has appointed Muhammad Ilyas as District Implementation Manager and chairman, while other members include Abrarullah (Infra Officer) and Shafqatullah (NRM Officer).

The main responsibility of this committee would be to ensure that all payments were made with complete transparency in the presence of the committee members, they added.

The District Implementation Manager (DIM) will exchange the payment receipt with the concerned government departments so that all financial records can be preserved and any kind of irregularities can be avoided.

According to the internal auditor of KDDP, this move is a significant step forward in promoting financial transparency and accountability.

This decision will further streamline financial affairs and ensure timely, honest and transparent completion of development projects.

