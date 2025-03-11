Open Menu

Committee Formed To Ensure Transparency In KDDP's Financial Matters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Committee formed to ensure transparency in KDDP's financial matters

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) A Payment/Distribution committee has been formed to ensure transparency in the financial matters of the ongoing Kohat Division Development Project (KDDP) under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Planning and Development Department .

The aim of this initiative was to make the payment process to the contractors involved in the development projects more organized, transparent and effective so that all financial transactions could be completed under the prescribed rules and regulations, the official sources said.

The newly formed committee has appointed Muhammad Ilyas as District Implementation Manager and chairman, while other members include Abrarullah (Infra Officer) and Shafqatullah (NRM Officer).

The main responsibility of this committee would be to ensure that all payments were made with complete transparency in the presence of the committee members, they added.

The District Implementation Manager (DIM) will exchange the payment receipt with the concerned government departments so that all financial records can be preserved and any kind of irregularities can be avoided.

According to the internal auditor of KDDP, this move is a significant step forward in promoting financial transparency and accountability.

This decision will further streamline financial affairs and ensure timely, honest and transparent completion of development projects.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract f ..

Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3

1 hour ago
 Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 bill ..

Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024

1 hour ago
 TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water projec ..

TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe l ..

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..

2 hours ago
 China expands low-altitude economy as key growth d ..

China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver

2 hours ago
 US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist ..

US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

2 hours ago
NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialize ..

NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”

2 hours ago
 TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million ca ..

TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024

2 hours ago
 In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE Preside ..

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adri ..

UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adriatico

3 hours ago
 Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem ..

Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem for Zayed Humanitarian Day

4 hours ago
 China unveils new high-thrust engine for future sp ..

China unveils new high-thrust engine for future space travel

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan