LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :A committee, headed by additional chief secretary, has been constituted to prepare recommendations for improving performance of the Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation (PGSHF).

The committee members include chairman planning and development, secretary housing, member colonies of Board of Revenue and special secretary finance.

The decision was taken at a meeting of PGSHF board of directors, presided over by Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar at Civil Secretariat, here on Tuesday.

The meeting reviewed matters relating to administrative and financial affairs of the foundation.

The board of directors approved construction of commercial areas at housing schemes in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and Khanewal, besides establishment of a mosque in Mohlanwal, Lahore.

Speaking at the meeting, the chief secretary said that it was a responsibility of the government to ensure welfare of employees after their retirement.

The PGSHF managing director gave detailed briefing to the meeting. Those attending the meeting were additional chief secretary Punjab, chairman Planning and Development, secretary Housing, special secretary Finance and others concerned.