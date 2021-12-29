UrduPoint.com

Committee Formed To Investigate Construction Permits For Nasla Tower

Wed 29th December 2021

Committee formed to investigate construction permits for Nasla Tower

The committee headed by SP East Investigation Altaf Hussain will investigate the case lodged at the Ferozabad police station.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 29th, 2021) DIG East Muqaddas Haider has constituted a five-member committee to hold a transparent investigation to fix responsibility of issuing construction permits for the illegally built Nasla Tower.

The police authorities have also issued a notification in this regard.

The committee will investigate the case lodged at the Ferozabad police station. The FIR has nominated officials from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and other agencies.

According to the notification, the police team would work under SP East Investigation Altaf Hussain while SP Jamshed Division Farooq Bijarani, DSP Investigation East Zone Yousuf Jamal, SHO Ferozabad Inspector Khushnood and SIO Ferozabad Inspector Nisar Ahmed.

Police stated a series of raids on the houses of the SCBA officials involved in the case after registration of cases against those responsible for Nasla Tower's construction, police have launched a series of raids on the houses of the SBCA officials involved in the case.

However, no one was arrested so far.

Police said that the SBCA provided a list of 30 people responsible for Nasla Tower's construction. Deputy Director SBCA Safdar Magsi's name tops the list. Police could not locate Safdar Magsi during a raid at his house. Former DG SBCA Manzoor Qadir alias Kaka had appointed Safdar Magsi to the Grade 21 position.

The Names of Assistant Director SBCA Majid Magsi and the then SBCA deputy director Sarfraz Hussain and others have been included in the probe.

Officials of the Sindhi Muslim Society have not provided names of those involved in the case yet. However, the probe committee is waiting for the society to provide them the list of names soon.

