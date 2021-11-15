UrduPoint.com

Committee Formed To Investigate Fire Incident At Co-operative Market

Mon 15th November 2021 | 05:10 PM

Committee formed to investigate fire incident at co-operative market

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Secretary of Cooperative Department Sindh Naseemul Ghani Sahito has constituted an inquiry committee to probe a fire incident took place at the cooperative market of the Saddar.

The committee, headed by Managing Director of the Cooperative Hosing Authority Ijaz Ahmed Khatri, will submit its report within 15 days.

The constitution of the committee came up following the directives of Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Commerce and Cooperative department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo.

Meanwhile, the minister has said that all possible steps should be taken for prevention of such incidents as incidents of fire could lead to human tragedy.

He said that power lines should be covered in the markets.

