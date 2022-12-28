UrduPoint.com

Committee Formed To Investigate Ganga Ram Hospital's Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2022 | 09:15 PM

Punjab Health Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi formed a committee to investigate the incident in which a body was found in washroom of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi formed a committee to investigate the incident in which a body was found in washroom of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

According to the statement issued by the the Punjab Health Secretary on Wednesday, the committee will be headed by Special Secretary Operations Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical education Shoaib Jadoon.

The investigation committee will include Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Professor Farid Zafar, MS Mayo Hospital Dr. Munir Ahmed Malik and Deputy Secretary Medical Education Dr. Wasim Ahmed. The investigation committee will submit an investigation report on the incident within the next 24 hours. The police have already taken the body recovered from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital into their custody. The services of Punjab Forensic Science Agency are also being sought in the investigation of the incident.

