Committee Formed To Investigate HIV Infections At Nishtar Hospital's Dialysis Unit
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 06:31 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A four-member fact-finding committee has been established to investigate the HIV infections of patients allegedly due to staff negligence in the dialysis unit of Nishtar Hospital, Multan.
The notification was issued on Thursday by the Punjab Health Secretary on the instructions of Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique.
The committee comprises DG PHOTA Prof. Shahzad Anwar, Project Director of the Punjab Aids Control Program, Prof. Dr. Zahid Rafique, Head of Nephrology at SIMS Lahore, and a Deputy Secretary (Technical) from the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education.
The Health Secretary of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department stated that the committee will visit Nishtar Hospital to collect all relevant evidence and speak with as many affected AIDS patients as possible. The committee is tasked with identifying those responsible for the incident, reviewing HIV testing facilities at the hospital, and submitting a comprehensive report within 48 hours.
Recent Stories
Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II
First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner orders accelerating pace for revenue collection34 seconds ago
-
CM launches aqua shrimp farming internship programme37 seconds ago
-
Court acquits PTI leader Faisal Javed in journalists' assault case40 seconds ago
-
Six smoke-emitting vehicles impounded42 seconds ago
-
Court grants pre-arrest bail to Shibli Faraz51 seconds ago
-
Pakistan rallies for food security on World Food Day, stresses safe and nutritious food for all53 seconds ago
-
Message of CM on World Diabetes Day57 seconds ago
-
Comprehensive cleanliness operation ongoing in Nankana Sahib1 minute ago
-
Two retail shops sealed1 minute ago
-
NAB requests IHC to remand back toshakhana-I case1 minute ago
-
Air pollution, smog threaten health of vulnerable groups11 minutes ago
-
Over 600 suspects nabbed in PS Noon's anti-crime drive11 minutes ago