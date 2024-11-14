(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A four-member fact-finding committee has been established to investigate the HIV infections of patients allegedly due to staff negligence in the dialysis unit of Nishtar Hospital, Multan.

The notification was issued on Thursday by the Punjab Health Secretary on the instructions of Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique.

The committee comprises DG PHOTA Prof. Shahzad Anwar, Project Director of the Punjab Aids Control Program, Prof. Dr. Zahid Rafique, Head of Nephrology at SIMS Lahore, and a Deputy Secretary (Technical) from the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education.

The Health Secretary of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department stated that the committee will visit Nishtar Hospital to collect all relevant evidence and speak with as many affected AIDS patients as possible. The committee is tasked with identifying those responsible for the incident, reviewing HIV testing facilities at the hospital, and submitting a comprehensive report within 48 hours.