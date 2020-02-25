Committee formed to investigate Keamari gas-leak issue starts investigation

The meeting of the inquiry committee formed under the chairmanship of Karachi Commissioner to probe into the matter of Keamari gas leak has started investigation into the incident to find out the causes and reasons of the incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The meeting of the inquiry committee formed under the chairmanship of Karachi Commissioner to probe into the matter of Keamari gas leak has started investigation into the incident to find out the causes and reasons of the incident.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani who is the chairman of the inquiry committee of the Keamari gas leak incident chaired a meeting at his office, said a statement.

The meeting was attended among others by Director General Environmental Protection Agency Sindh Naeem Ahmed, Col. Mohammad Nasir of HQ-5 Corps, SP Investigation Mukhar Khaskheli, Dr Shakil Ahmed Senior Research Officer and Technical Manager HEJ Research Institute of Chemistry, Karachi University Abdul Rahim Qureshi, Assistant Commissioner Harbour, Senior Officials of Karachi Port Trust and others.

All above officials representatives of the concerned originations/departments briefed the commissioner about the incident in details and preliminary investigation details carried out immediate after the incident took place.

Rashid Usmani Director, Enviro-maritime Capacity Building Institute and a visiting professor Pakistan Marine academy also attended the meeting and gave his opinion and expert advice to the meeting.

The concerned officials of KPT, Police, district administration and representatives of KPT told the meeting that the situation is now normal and no case of any illness and complain was brought into their knowledge . The meeting discussed all aspects of the reasons relating to the incident and decided to carry out investigation based on facts and to follow the scientific methods with the support of concerned experts and officials / organizations including the HEJ, KPT, EPA, Police, Administration and EMCB.

The meeting deliberated all aspects of the incident and agreed to investigate the facts in the first phase to ascertain the root cause and determine the reasons for the incident happened on February 16 and kept on affecting the people for two days.