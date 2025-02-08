Committee Formed To Investigate Water Quality, Fluoride Levels In Quetta
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2025 | 08:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The Department of Public Health Engineering, has formulated a special committee to investigate the water quality and the elevated levels of fluoride in Quetta district, following recent reports on the issue.
The committee has been formed under the direction of the Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineering, Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran, and will examine the issues surrounding water quality in the region.
The committee will collect water samples randomly and perform scientific analysis to determine the levels of fluoride and other potential contaminants.
The committee, tasked with investigating and preparing a comprehensive report, is composed of key officials, including the Managing Director of Q-WASA as the Chairman and members including Executive Engineer of Q-WASA, the Senior Hydrogeologist of Q-WASA/PHED, Deputy Secretary (Development) of the Public Health Engineering Department, and Dr. Zubair Shaikh, a water quality analyst.
The responsibilities outlined for the committee include conducting a detailed investigation to identify potential sources of water pollution and examining the quality of water.
This will include identifying causes of water contamination, such as natural geological factors, agricultural chemicals, untreated sewage, waste from poultry farms, and other possible sources.
Additionally, the committee will be tasked with understanding the relationships between various water quality parameters.
It has been directed to submit a comprehensive report to the relevant authorities within four weeks.
During the investigation, the committee members will meet regularly to review progress, collaborate with other relevant agencies, and ensure that all tests and analyses are carried out according to standard protocols.
The final report, following the investigation, will include key elements such as background information, the research methodology used, findings, observations, conclusions, and recommendations.
The Balochistan government has made it clear that any negligence regarding water quality will not be tolerated, and appropriate measures will be taken based on the findings of the investigation to ensure the provision of clean and safe water to the public.
