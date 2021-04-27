UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Committee Formed To Issue Fire Brigade NOC Before Construction Of High-rise Buildings

Muhammad Irfan 46 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 06:40 PM

Committee formed to issue Fire brigade NOC before construction of high-rise buildings

Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed on Tuesday constituted a six-member committee to issue Fire brigade NOC before construction of high-rise buildings

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed on Tuesday constituted a six-member committee to issue Fire brigade NOC before construction of high-rise buildings.

The committee would also formulate a policy and will also work to link municipal utility charges with the payment of fire insurance for high-rise buildings, said a statement on Tuesday.

Legal Adviser Azra Muqeem is the Convener of the Committee while other members included Representative of Finance Advisor, Ghulam Murtaza, Director Estate Imtiaz Abro, Director MUCT Nayab Saeed, Director Land Tariq Siddiqui and Humayun from Fire Brigade.

Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed said that it is an important development that the High Court has made it necessary to obtain NOC from the fire brigade before constructing high-rise buildings. For obtaining NOC, the high rise buildings should have necessary fire extinguishing equipments.

Ahmed said that the availability of equipments will be ensured and the move will also protect the lives and property of the citizens.

He said that the committee was formed in view of the Sindh High Court's decision to make the No Objection Certificate (NOC) mandatory by the Karachi Fire Brigade Department before construction of high-rise buildings in the city.

The Administrator said that the committee has been tasked with formulating a legally applicable policy keeping in view all the technical and construction aspects and fire fighting principles.

He said that apart from this, the fee for the certificate will also be fixed so that all matters can be done in a transparent manner as per the rules and regulations.

He said that high rise buildings are being constructed in Karachi, adding that they must have the necessary equipment and systems installed.

The Administrator hoped that positive results will emerge of the NOC obligation. "The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will play its part in this regard and will issue NOCs in for the construction of high-rise buildings as per the procedure," he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Fire Sindh High Court Noc All From Court

Recent Stories

UAEU holds first meeting under chairmanship of Zak ..

26 minutes ago

No exams till June 15 due to rising COVID-19 cases

29 minutes ago

Ajman Department of Finance’s council meets to d ..

41 minutes ago

Oxygen cylinders sent to Balochistan's hospitals

8 minutes ago

DC chairs meeting to ensure compliance on corona S ..

8 minutes ago

AJK people appealed to observe 'Jumma-tul-Mubarak' ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.