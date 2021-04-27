Committee formed to issue Fire brigade NOC before construction of high-rise buildings

Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed on Tuesday constituted a six-member committee to issue Fire brigade NOC before construction of high-rise buildings

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed on Tuesday constituted a six-member committee to issue Fire brigade NOC before construction of high-rise buildings.

The committee would also formulate a policy and will also work to link municipal utility charges with the payment of fire insurance for high-rise buildings, said a statement on Tuesday.

Legal Adviser Azra Muqeem is the Convener of the Committee while other members included Representative of Finance Advisor, Ghulam Murtaza, Director Estate Imtiaz Abro, Director MUCT Nayab Saeed, Director Land Tariq Siddiqui and Humayun from Fire Brigade.

Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed said that it is an important development that the High Court has made it necessary to obtain NOC from the fire brigade before constructing high-rise buildings. For obtaining NOC, the high rise buildings should have necessary fire extinguishing equipments.

Ahmed said that the availability of equipments will be ensured and the move will also protect the lives and property of the citizens.

He said that the committee was formed in view of the Sindh High Court's decision to make the No Objection Certificate (NOC) mandatory by the Karachi Fire Brigade Department before construction of high-rise buildings in the city.

The Administrator said that the committee has been tasked with formulating a legally applicable policy keeping in view all the technical and construction aspects and fire fighting principles.

He said that apart from this, the fee for the certificate will also be fixed so that all matters can be done in a transparent manner as per the rules and regulations.

He said that high rise buildings are being constructed in Karachi, adding that they must have the necessary equipment and systems installed.

The Administrator hoped that positive results will emerge of the NOC obligation. "The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will play its part in this regard and will issue NOCs in for the construction of high-rise buildings as per the procedure," he added.