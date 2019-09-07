UrduPoint.com
Committee Formed To Look Into Matters Of Journalists

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 09:06 PM

Committee formed to look into matters of journalists

On the directions of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, a special committee has been constituted under the supervision of Provincial Minister for Information Punjab Mian Aslam Iqbal for reviewing the problems being faced by the journalists and to submit the recommendations for their solution

DGPR, Punjab Dr Muhammad Aslam Dogar, DG PID Saeed Ahmed Sheikh, Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, Rana Muhammad Azeem, President Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari, President Punjab Union of Journalists Shehzad Hussain Butt and President Electronic Media Reporters Association will be the members of the committee.

The committee will look into the matters of journalists regarding their salaries and job security in media houses.

DGPR, Punjab Dr Muhammad Aslam Dogar, DG PID Saeed Ahmed Sheikh, Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, Rana Muhammad Azeem, President Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari, President Punjab Union of Journalists Shehzad Hussain Butt and President Electronic Media Reporters Association will be the members of the committee.

The committee will look into the matters of journalists regarding their salaries and job security in media houses.

