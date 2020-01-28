Committee formed to look into matters of residential units at LGH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute and Amiruddin Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Alfreed Zafar has constituted a six-member committee to look into all matters related to residential units, flats and quarters constructed for the employees at Lahore General Hospital.

Professor of Ophthalmology Dr. Muhammad Moeen will be the head of the committee while Prof. of Physiology Dr. Muniza Saeed, Prof. of Orthopedic Dr. Muhammad Hanif, Prof. of Pulmonology Dr. Khalid Waheed, Associate Prof. Dr. Mohammad Irfan Malik and Dr. Syed Jaffar Hussain Shah will be the member of this Committee who will review all the matters and present the report to the principal PGMI/LGH, accordingly.

On this occasion, Alfreed Zafar said that employees are a valuable asset of the institution and we will take further steps for the welfare of these persons which will enhance the dignity of the employees as well. He said that the hospital staff deserves more facilities because they can be on duty to care for patients 24 hours anytime.

Principal PGMI hoped that this committee will perform its duties with diligence and dedication and will at least be able to determine proper criteria for residential homes ofgovernment hospital employs.