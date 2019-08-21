Committee formed to make Gwadar Port fully functional

Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs Wednesday constituted a sub-committee to look into the matters pertaining to rules and fiber internet connectivity issues of Gwadar Port

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ):Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs Wednesday constituted a sub-committee to look into the matters pertaining to rules and fiber internet connectivity issues of Gwadar Port.

The Sub-Committee, convened by Kauda Babar, would work out a plan to overcome connectivity problems at Gwadar Port as the issue undermining its functioning.

The committee, met here with Nuzhat Sadiq in chair, was informed that the port has great potential to handle transit cargo but there was no such directorate established in the past to make Gwadar Port fully functional.

The body was apprised that the PTCL had failed to provide un-interrupted fiber internet connectivity and establish the connectivity for Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) messaging.

An official of Maritime Ministry told the committee that the issue had been taken up with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

They issued direction to PTCL to urgently resolve the internet bandwidth and optic fiber connectivity issues at Gwadar Port, the official added.

The committee was also told about framing of trans-shipment rules for foreign destinations and customs rules for coastal trade.

During a briefing on the shipping sector the committee was informed that Pakistan had only 3 ships in the private sector at the time of independence and slowly developed the shipping sector while also expanding it to the public sector with the passage of time.

The committee appreciated the steps being taken for bringing foreign investors into the shipping industry and reforming the public sector shipping industry with new initiatives.

The meeting was attended besides other Senators Shamim Afridi, Samina Saeed, Naseebullah Bazai, Sitara Ayaz, Muhammad Akram, Secretary Maritime Affairs Rizwan Ahmed, Chairman Gwadar Port Authority Naseer Khan Kashani and officials from the ministry.