Committee Formed To Make Recommendations For Next Census

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 03:52 PM

The government has formed a committee to make recommendations based on international best practices for the next national census

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The government has formed a committee to make recommendations based on international best practices for the next national census.

The ministry of planning, development and special initiatives has included prominent demographers, researchers and experts in the committee.

The committee will be headed by the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr. Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, a press release issued by the Planning ministry said on Tuesday.� It may be recalled that the results of National Census 2017 have not yet been published as they await approval of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

The Federal cabinet constituted the committee to look into the issues and complaints which had caused a delay in the approval and issuance of census results.

The cabinet committee after detailed deliberations recommended that the results of census conducted in 2017 may be approved for publishing and at the same time the process and methodology for collection of data may be reviewed to make sure that these are according to the international best practices in the future.

The committee also recommended that the next census may be conducted at an early date without waiting for the ten-year gap.� The federal cabinet has endorsed the recommendations of the committee.

These recommendations will be presented to the Council of Common Interests (CCI) for final approval.� In the meanwhile, the Government has constituted the Committee for deliberating on the census process, data collection and field operation methodologies used around the world for Census.�Apart from official representative, the committee also draws upon independent experts, including Dr. G.M. Arif who is an Ex Joint Director of PIDE, Dr Zeba. A. Sathar Country Director Population Council, Prof.� Dr.� Muhammad Nizamuddin a renowned demographer and Ex Chairperson of Punjab Higher education Commission, Punjab, Dr. Syed Mohammad Arif, Retd. Professor University of Balochistan, Dr. Durre-e-Nayab a demographer, Joint Director/Director Research PIDE, Dr. Ayesha Sheraz, Demographer/Senior Fellow, NIPS, Mr. Mazhar Jamal, Ex Joint Census Commissioner, Geography/GIS specialist� and Dr Sanam Wagma Khattak, demographer from University of Peshawar.

The committee's recommendations are expected to bring about major improvements in the process and methodology of data collection for Census which will address the complaints and concerns emanating from various quarters regarding the results of national census.

