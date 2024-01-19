Open Menu

Committee Formed To Overcome Financial Issues Of IUB

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Committee formed to overcome financial issues of IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) A Financial Management Committee has been constituted in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur under the direction of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar.

Director Institute of Physics Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed Buzdar will be the convener of this committee, while other members will be Prof. Dr. Areeba Khan from Department of Management Sciences, Dr. Hassan Mujtaba Nawaz Saleem from the Department of Management Sciences, Dr. Sohail Saeed from Department of Accounting and Finance, Dr. Atif Baloch from Department of Economics, Dr. Kashif Imran from Department of Commerce and Treasurer will be Secretary.

The Financial Management Committee will give an economic plan for long-term financial stability, considering the university's resources and budget and recommending measures for its implementation.

In light of these suggestions, steps will be taken to increase the university's income and reduce its expenses. The annual budget will be adjusted based on resources and income.

Relevant proposals for better financial management and amending rules will be framed for the approval of the Syndicate. The committee will review the annual audit accounts and present factual financial details. It will offer concrete suggestions on better investments and obtaining financial loans.

Financial analysis of important projects of the university will be done and suggestions will be made. This committee will provide technical and practical support in decision-making to the Vice Chancellor and senior management for the long-term financial sustainability of the university.

Related Topics

Budget IUB Commerce From

Recent Stories

Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating t ..

Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasse ..

Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..

24 minutes ago
 vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

37 minutes ago
 Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone ..

Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024

44 minutes ago
 UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & res ..

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully

3 hours ago
 Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpo ..

Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore

3 hours ago
PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of cond ..

PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct

3 hours ago
 Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like ..

Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif

3 hours ago
 New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I ag ..

New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan