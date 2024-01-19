Committee Formed To Overcome Financial Issues Of IUB
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) A Financial Management Committee has been constituted in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur under the direction of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar.
Director Institute of Physics Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed Buzdar will be the convener of this committee, while other members will be Prof. Dr. Areeba Khan from Department of Management Sciences, Dr. Hassan Mujtaba Nawaz Saleem from the Department of Management Sciences, Dr. Sohail Saeed from Department of Accounting and Finance, Dr. Atif Baloch from Department of Economics, Dr. Kashif Imran from Department of Commerce and Treasurer will be Secretary.
The Financial Management Committee will give an economic plan for long-term financial stability, considering the university's resources and budget and recommending measures for its implementation.
In light of these suggestions, steps will be taken to increase the university's income and reduce its expenses. The annual budget will be adjusted based on resources and income.
Relevant proposals for better financial management and amending rules will be framed for the approval of the Syndicate. The committee will review the annual audit accounts and present factual financial details. It will offer concrete suggestions on better investments and obtaining financial loans.
Financial analysis of important projects of the university will be done and suggestions will be made. This committee will provide technical and practical support in decision-making to the Vice Chancellor and senior management for the long-term financial sustainability of the university.
