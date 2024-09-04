Committee formed to persuade Sardar Akhtar Mengal to withdraw resignation: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar informed the National Assembly on Wednesday that a committee has been formed to meet with Sardar Akhtar Mengal, the chief of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M).

Speaking on the floor of the House, he said that the committee, comprising Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Mohammad Usman Badini, and Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, had been tasked with persuading Sardar Akhtar Mengal to resolve the issue through negotiations.

He said Sardar Akhtar Mengal's father had significant contributions to Pakistan’s development. Sardar Akhtar Mengal tendered his resignation from the National Assembly on Tuesday.

In response to concerns raised by an MNA from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that it was agreed with the Chief Minister to resolve differences through dialogue.

Acknowledging the presence of talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa he called for cooperation in addressing the electricity theft issue. He assured that load shedding would be eliminated with the ending of electricity theft in the area.

He said that inflation has decreased to 9.6%, single digit and exports have risen by 14% compared to the previous year due to the government’s efforts under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's leadership.

Regarding the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) targets, he expressed confidence that the government was on track to meet its targets.

The minister said that the trade deficit was decreasing and Pakistan’s economy had been protected from the looming threat of default.

APP/zah-sra