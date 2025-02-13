Open Menu

Committee Formed To Prepare Annual Report On Environmental Protection

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Committee formed to prepare annual report on environmental protection

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Punjab government has formed a committee to prepare a environmental protection report.

The committee secretary, Deputy Director Regulatory Control Afrah Ali, told APP that the committee had been formed under the chairmanship of Director General EPA Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh. A report would be prepared on environmental protection, sustainable development and pollution control measures.

The annual report would be prepared under the Punjab Environmental Protection Act 1997, which would include important issues such as air quality, water resources, biodiversity, waste management, land use and climate change.

Consultations will be held with relevant government agencies, industries, communities and NGOs for preparation of the report. The initial report will be prepared by February 26, 2025, while the final report will be submitted by March 5, 2025. The committee includes various directors and deputy directors of the EPA Punjab.

Provincial Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a recent statement, said the the Punjab government was making all-out efforts to combat environmental challenges and climate change. She said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif was leading regional environmental improvements and initiating climate negotiations with neighbouring countries, including India.

Under CM Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, the Punjab government allocated Rs. 10 billion for smog control and Rs. 100 billion for climate resilience, she said and added that the initiative included installation of advanced AQI monitors, establishment of bio-gas plants and bio-refineries, mechanization in agriculture, and the promotion of green transportation. She said that Punjab is setting up 100 state-of-the-art AQI monitors across the province, linked with satellites to provide real-time air quality data.

