Committee Formed To Prepare Thar Health Package

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 09:43 PM

Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has constituted a committee headed by Commissioner Mirpurkhas Abdul Waheed Sheikh on preparing a Thar Health Package

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has constituted a committee headed by Commissioner Mirpurkhas Abdul Waheed Sheikh on preparing a Thar Health Package.

The CS Sindh presided over a meeting to review the status of Civil Hospital Mithi, said a statement.

He directed the committee to prepare a health plan covering the salient features of availability of manpower/HR, proper use of ambulances, provision of free medicines, improvement of laboratory service and provision of sufficient budget to the hospitals of Tharparkar.

Secretary school Education Qazi Shahid Parvez and Secretary Health Sindh Saeed Ahmed Awan briefed the meeting about health and education facilities in Tharparkar.

The CS Sindh also directed the secretary schools to present the strategic education plan for smooth functioning of schools and colleges in Tharparkar.

Chairperson Planning and Development board Sindh emphasized upon the Accountability of the doctors and medical staff of Civil Hospital Mithi.

The meeting was attended by the Senior Member Board of the Revenue Shamsuddin Soomro, Secretary Schools Education Qazi Shahid Parvez, Secretary Finance Najam Shah, Secretary Health Saeed Awan, Commissioner Mirpurkhas Abdul Waheed Sheikh, Deputy Commissioner Mithi and others.

