Committee Formed To Probe Child's Death In Children Hospital's Manhole
Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2024 | 10:45 PM
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique took notice of the child's death due to the open manhole in the Children's Hospital Lahore and ordered MD of the hospital to submit a report
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique took notice of the child's death due to the open manhole in the Children's Hospital Lahore and ordered MD of the hospital to submit a report.
Following the instruction, the management of Children's Hospital Lahore formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident of the child's death due to the open manhole. Professor of Pediatric Radiology Professor Abid Ali Qureshi will be the chairman of the committee while Associate Professor Developmental Pediatrics Dr. Ayesha Farid and Additional MS Dr. Syed Ali Abuzar will be the members of the committee. The committee will submit an investigation report on the incident within the next 24 hours and determine the culprits.
Recent Stories
PCB Chief upbeat about ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan
Project of distribution of livestock assets aims at empowering poor women of Sou ..
Gold price surges Rs 2,500 per tola
Transporters fined for overcharging commuters
Sri Lanka leader keeps defence, finance in new cabinet
LDA seals 200 illegal commercial buildings
UN climate chief at deadlocked COP29: 'Cut the theatrics'
Pedestrian crushed to death by tractor-trolley
Scabies transmitted person to person through close skin contact: Skin specialist
ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, others in May-9 riots case
Govt relaxes restaurant closing time, allows taking food home throughout night
PTI encouraging violence under guise of protest: Musadik
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Project of distribution of livestock assets aims at empowering poor women of South Punjab: Punjab Li ..7 minutes ago
-
Transporters fined for overcharging commuters7 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 200 illegal commercial buildings19 minutes ago
-
Pedestrian crushed to death by tractor-trolley20 minutes ago
-
ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, others in May-9 riots case20 minutes ago
-
Govt relaxes restaurant closing time, allows taking food home throughout night20 minutes ago
-
PTI encouraging violence under guise of protest: Musadik20 minutes ago
-
LHC commends Punjab govt's efforts to combat smog47 minutes ago
-
Court dismisses NAB's application to withdraw BoP reference52 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar chairs 5th session of Exploration & Production Committee50 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt presents policy framework to control livestock diseases49 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over dengue outbreak in Bangladesh49 minutes ago