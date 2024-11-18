Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique took notice of the child's death due to the open manhole in the Children's Hospital Lahore and ordered MD of the hospital to submit a report

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique took notice of the child's death due to the open manhole in the Children's Hospital Lahore and ordered MD of the hospital to submit a report.

Following the instruction, the management of Children's Hospital Lahore formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident of the child's death due to the open manhole. Professor of Pediatric Radiology Professor Abid Ali Qureshi will be the chairman of the committee while Associate Professor Developmental Pediatrics Dr. Ayesha Farid and Additional MS Dr. Syed Ali Abuzar will be the members of the committee. The committee will submit an investigation report on the incident within the next 24 hours and determine the culprits.