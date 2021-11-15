UrduPoint.com

Committee Formed To Probe Cooperative Market Saddar Fire Incident

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 07:21 PM

Committee formed to probe Cooperative Market Saddar fire incident

Cooperative Housing Authority has formed a inquiry committee to investigate the incident of inferno at Cooperative market Saddar Karachi and directed them to submit the report with in 15 days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Cooperative Housing Authority has formed a inquiry committee to investigate the incident of inferno at Cooperative market Saddar Karachi and directed them to submit the report with in 15 days.

Secretary Cooperative Housing Society Sindh Naseem Ghani Sehto constituted the committee led by Managing Director Cooperative Housing Authority, Karachi Ejaz Ahmed Khatri which was constituted on the directives of Sindh Minister for Trade and Industry Jam Ikramullah Dharijo, said a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, Jam Ikramullah Dhareejo in a statement said prevention of such incidents was imperative.

He said that electricity distribution lines should be secured in the dense markets. Incidents of short circuit in dense markets were unfortunate, he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Electricity Saddar Market Industry Housing

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves budget for Al Qasimia Unive ..

Sharjah Ruler approves budget for Al Qasimia University

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court disposes of plea against ban on 'She ..

Supreme Court disposes of plea against ban on 'Sheesha' flavors import

1 minute ago
 COVID-19 claims one more life, infects 43 others

COVID-19 claims one more life, infects 43 others

1 minute ago
 Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country: ..

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

1 minute ago
 UK Police Consider Liverpool Car Bombing as 'Terro ..

UK Police Consider Liverpool Car Bombing as 'Terrorist Incident'

1 minute ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses signing of ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses signing of AED22bn strategic partnership ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.