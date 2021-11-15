Committee formed to probe Cooperative Market Saddar fire incident

Cooperative Housing Authority has formed a inquiry committee to investigate the incident of inferno at Cooperative market Saddar Karachi and directed them to submit the report with in 15 days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Cooperative Housing Authority has formed a inquiry committee to investigate the incident of inferno at Cooperative market Saddar Karachi and directed them to submit the report with in 15 days.

Secretary Cooperative Housing Society Sindh Naseem Ghani Sehto constituted the committee led by Managing Director Cooperative Housing Authority, Karachi Ejaz Ahmed Khatri which was constituted on the directives of Sindh Minister for Trade and Industry Jam Ikramullah Dharijo, said a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, Jam Ikramullah Dhareejo in a statement said prevention of such incidents was imperative.

He said that electricity distribution lines should be secured in the dense markets. Incidents of short circuit in dense markets were unfortunate, he said.