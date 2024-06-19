Committee Formed To Probe Deaths Of Laptop Burst Incident
Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2024 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has constituted a committee to probe
into the death of two children and injuring of seven people due to a laptop burst incident.
He expressed grief over the tragedy and said the best treatment facilities would be provided
to the injured.
He said that a committee had been constituted who would visit the site and fix responsibilities.
An assistant commissioner headquarters, Civil Defense officer and District Emergency Officer
(DEO) Rescue 1122 would work as members of the committee which would submit its
report at the earliest.
The deputy commissioner also directed the additional deputy commissioner revenue to visit the
house and condole with the deceased family and their relatives.
Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Eraj Haidar visited the burn unit Allied Hospital-I
and inquired about the health of the fire victims.
