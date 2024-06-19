Open Menu

Committee Formed To Probe Deaths Of Laptop Burst Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Committee formed to probe deaths of laptop burst incident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has constituted a committee to probe

into the death of two children and injuring of seven people due to a laptop burst incident.

He expressed grief over the tragedy and said the best treatment facilities would be provided

to the injured.

He said that a committee had been constituted who would visit the site and fix responsibilities.

An assistant commissioner headquarters, Civil Defense officer and District Emergency Officer

(DEO) Rescue 1122 would work as members of the committee which would submit its

report at the earliest.

The deputy commissioner also directed the additional deputy commissioner revenue to visit the

house and condole with the deceased family and their relatives.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Eraj Haidar visited the burn unit Allied Hospital-I

and inquired about the health of the fire victims.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Visit SITE Rescue 1122 Family Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

2 days ago
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

3 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

3 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

4 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan