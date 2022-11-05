UrduPoint.com

Committee Formed To Probe Derailment Of Sikh Special Train

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2022 | 01:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has constituted an inquiry committee to know the causes and fix the responsibilities of negligence in the derailment of Sikh Special train.

PR sources said on Saturday the investigation committee would comprise chief operating officer (COPS) safety, chief engineer (CEN) open lines and chief mechanical engineer (CME) carriage which will present its initial report within three days.

It is pertinent to mention here that nine coaches of Nankana Sahib bound Sikh Special train coming from Karachi derailed between Shorkot and Pir Mahal this morning at 7:55, however no causality or injury was reported.

The PR shifted several of the passengers to safe coaches which left for Nankana Sahib at 9:55 am.

However, arrangements have been made to transport other passengers to their sacredplace Nankana Sahib.

