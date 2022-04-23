UrduPoint.com

Committee Formed To Probe Escape Of MPA From Sub-Jail: Barrister Saif

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2022 | 04:15 PM

Committee formed to probe escape of MPA from Sub-Jail: Barrister Saif

Advisor to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relation Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Saturday said that the provincial government has formed a high-level committee to probe the escape incident of MPA Faisal Zaman from Sub-Jail Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relation Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Saturday said that the provincial government has formed a high-level committee to probe the escape incident of MPA Faisal Zaman from Sub-Jail Peshawar.

In a statement issued here, Barrister Saif said the committee has started work from today and will probe the incident soon.

He said that MPA Faisal Zaman was on trial for murder and was brought to Peshawar by production order for the assembly session and was kept in the MPA hostel as it was declared a sub-jail.

He said Faisal Zaman was to be shifted to Abbottabad Jail on Sunday but one day ago he managed to escape good from sub-jail.

Barrister Saif said that efforts were underway to arrest Faisal Zaman after his escape, adding the Home department and other agencies were using all available resources to trace him.

The FIA was alerted not to allow him to flee abroad, Barrister Saif said.

Police have also registered an FIR involved in the incident and all perpetrators will be prosecuted, Barrister Saif added.

It is worth mentioning here that Faisal Zaman has won the election as Independent candidate from PK-42 Haripur 3 in the general elections. He is facing charges of murdering his opponent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Tahir Iqbal and his driver Sardar Gul Nawaz and was arrested after his bail before arrest plea was turned down by a court.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Murder Peshawar Chief Minister Abbottabad Jail Driver Haripur Muhammad Ali Federal Investigation Agency Sunday FIR All From Government Court PK-42

Recent Stories

Martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (r.a) is being observed to ..

Martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (r.a) is being observed today with religious fervour

17 minutes ago
 Dacoits arrested within hours of burglary

Dacoits arrested within hours of burglary

3 minutes ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

3 minutes ago
 Levies force foils bid of narcotic smuggling in Kh ..

Levies force foils bid of narcotic smuggling in Khuzdar

6 minutes ago
 Tea imports increase by 11.95 percent in 8 months

Tea imports increase by 11.95 percent in 8 months

6 minutes ago
 King Star beat Afghan club 4-2 to reach semi-final ..

King Star beat Afghan club 4-2 to reach semi-finals in Ramadan Football Cup

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.