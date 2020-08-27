UrduPoint.com
Committee Formed To Probe Fire Eruption On BRT Bus

Thu 27th August 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Spokesman for Trans Peshawar has said that a committee has been formed to probe the incident of fire eruption on a BRT bus at Station No-28, Hayatabad, the other day.

He said within three minutes of the fire eruption on the roof of a BRT bus, the rescue operation was started.

All the passengers were immediately offloaded and taken out of the station.

The fire, he said, was doused within minutes.The spokesman said the CEO Trans Peshawar also reached the site of the incident and monitored the rescue operation.

No loss or harm to human life was reported in the incident and the service was restarted soon after the fire was extinguished, the spokesman added.

