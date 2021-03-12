UrduPoint.com
Committee Formed To Probe Hidden Cameras Issue

Fri 12th March 2021

Committee formed to probe hidden cameras issue

Presiding Officer (PO) Sayed Muzafar Hussain Shah, who supervised the special sitting of the Upper House of the Parliament on Friday, announced formation of a six-member committee to investigate the issue of hidden cameras' installation around the polling booth meant for the elections of Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Presiding Officer (PO) Sayed Muzafar Hussain Shah, who supervised the special sitting of the Upper House of the Parliament on Friday, announced formation of a six-member committee to investigate the issue of hidden cameras' installation around the polling booth meant for the elections of Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

He said Senators Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Mussadik Malik and Azam Khan Swati had approached the Secretary with separate written requests to hold a thorough probe into the incident.

The PO asked the Leader of the House and Leader of the Opposition in Senate to give three Names each for the committee members in due course of time.

He said the committee members would themselves elect the convener to advance proceeding of the parliamentary body.

Pakistan

