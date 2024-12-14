Open Menu

Committee Formed To Probe Illegal Trees Cutting In Cholistan Region: Marriyum

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Committee formed to probe illegal trees cutting in Cholistan region: Marriyum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that an inquiry committee had been formed to probe illegal cutting of trees and the sale of rare timber in the Cholistan Range Management Division.

She said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had issued directives for launching crackdown on the timber mafia, as illegal deforestation was a significant contributor to smog. In compliance with the CM orders, the Forest Department conducted a grand operation in the region, especially targeting illegal felling of trees and its sale.

The department carried out multiple raids and intercepted a trailer loaded with stolen timber. The confiscated timber and vehicle were seized under the Forest Act 1927, initiating legal proceedings. The culprits were fined Rs. 5.148 million. Additionally, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Cholistan and relevant field staff were suspended over negligence in duty. Departmental disciplinary action was initiated against the suspended officials and the committee formed to probe the matter was directed to submit a report in seven days.

Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said, “This committee will conduct a transparent investigation, free from any external pressure, and strict action will be taken against those responsible.” She highlighted that the government’s recent measures are critical steps toward combating smog. Illegal deforestation not only contributes to smog but also causes soil erosion, climate change, and water scarcity. The government is leveraging modern technologies such as drone surveillance and GIS mapping to protect forests alongside afforestation efforts.

The minister appealed to the public to support the government’s environmental protection initiatives, stating, “We must understand that cutting down one tree puts countless lives at risk.” She reiterated the government’s commitment to utilizing all available resources to eliminate illegal deforestation, control smog, and create a greener Pakistan. These measures, she added, will not only improve the environment but also ensure a safer future for generations to come.

Related Topics

Pakistan Drone Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Water Vehicle Maryam Aurangzeb Sale Cholistan All From Government Million

Recent Stories

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

13 minutes ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

23 minutes ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

2 hours ago
 Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

4 hours ago
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

4 hours ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

4 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

7 hours ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

8 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

8 hours ago
 Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements fro ..

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan