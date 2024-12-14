Committee formed to probe illegal trees cutting in Cholistan region: Marriyum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that an inquiry committee had been formed to probe illegal cutting of trees and the sale of rare timber in the Cholistan Range Management Division.

She said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had issued directives for launching crackdown on the timber mafia, as illegal deforestation was a significant contributor to smog. In compliance with the CM orders, the Forest Department conducted a grand operation in the region, especially targeting illegal felling of trees and its sale.

The department carried out multiple raids and intercepted a trailer loaded with stolen timber. The confiscated timber and vehicle were seized under the Forest Act 1927, initiating legal proceedings. The culprits were fined Rs. 5.148 million. Additionally, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Cholistan and relevant field staff were suspended over negligence in duty. Departmental disciplinary action was initiated against the suspended officials and the committee formed to probe the matter was directed to submit a report in seven days.

Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said, “This committee will conduct a transparent investigation, free from any external pressure, and strict action will be taken against those responsible.” She highlighted that the government’s recent measures are critical steps toward combating smog. Illegal deforestation not only contributes to smog but also causes soil erosion, climate change, and water scarcity. The government is leveraging modern technologies such as drone surveillance and GIS mapping to protect forests alongside afforestation efforts.

The minister appealed to the public to support the government’s environmental protection initiatives, stating, “We must understand that cutting down one tree puts countless lives at risk.” She reiterated the government’s commitment to utilizing all available resources to eliminate illegal deforestation, control smog, and create a greener Pakistan. These measures, she added, will not only improve the environment but also ensure a safer future for generations to come.