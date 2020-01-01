Committee formed to probe into facts of building collapse in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani has constituted an inquiry committee to ascertain the facts and causes regarding collapse of Ramzan Centre, a building constructed in the year 2004 in Garden area of the metropolis.

The committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner South, Syed Salahuddin Ahmed comprising officers of Building Control Authority, KMC and Police beside the Professor of NED University's Civil Engineering department as members will inquire into the matter.

Terms of Reference (ToR) of the committee will be as under: The committee will inquire that whether the construction of building was made as per approved design.

It will also under take the inquire to know that why despite damage, faulty and weak structure the building continued to stand in such heavy crowded area. To fix the responsibilities against delinquent involved therein.

The committee will submit its finding report within two weekstime.