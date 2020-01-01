UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Committee Formed To Probe Into Facts Of Building Collapse In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 11:13 PM

Committee formed to probe into facts of building collapse in Karachi

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani has constituted an inquiry committee to ascertain the facts and causes regarding collapse of Ramzan Centre, a building constructed in the year 2004 in Garden area of the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani has constituted an inquiry committee to ascertain the facts and causes regarding collapse of Ramzan Centre, a building constructed in the year 2004 in Garden area of the metropolis.

The committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner South, Syed Salahuddin Ahmed comprising officers of Building Control Authority, KMC and Police beside the Professor of NED University's Civil Engineering department as members will inquire into the matter.

Terms of Reference (ToR) of the committee will be as under: The committee will inquire that whether the construction of building was made as per approved design.

It will also under take the inquire to know that why despite damage, faulty and weak structure the building continued to stand in such heavy crowded area. To fix the responsibilities against delinquent involved therein.

The committee will submit its finding report within two weekstime.

Related Topics

Karachi Police

Recent Stories

Brighton spoil Chelsea's New Year party as Villa s ..

3 minutes ago

PTI govt bound to deliver masses, control inflati ..

3 minutes ago

Tunisian Prime Minister-Designate Submits Cabinet ..

3 minutes ago

One Killed, 53 Injured by Firecrackers, Celebrator ..

3 minutes ago

Govt to resolve issue of gas shortage: Omar Ayub

13 minutes ago

Vaccine for memory loss comes closer to reality

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.