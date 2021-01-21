UrduPoint.com
Committee Formed To Probe Killing Of Citizen By PHP Officials' Firing

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 09:01 PM

Committee formed to probe killing of citizen by PHP officials' firing

CPO Muhammad Suhail Chaudhry has formulated a five-member committee to probe the incident of killing of a citizen by the firing of Patrolling Police officials

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :CPO Muhammad Suhail Chaudhry has formulated a five-member committee to probe the incident of killing of a citizen by the firing of Patrolling Police officials.

According to police spokesperson, SSP Operations Bilal Iftikhar will head the committee while SP Iqbal Town division Hafiz Kamran Asghar, DSP/SDPO Factory Area Malik Muhammad Tariq, SHO Dijkot police station Muhammad Umar Sarfraz and SI Sarfraz Khan will be its members.

The committee will probe the facts of the killing of a citizen that took place in the limits of Dijkot Police station by the firing of Patrolling Police officials on Thursday morning.

The committee has been directed to submit its inquiry report within a week.

More Stories From Pakistan

