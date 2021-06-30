Committee formed to probe matter of government medicine sale in market

A committee has been formed to inquire the matter of news published in different Urdu and English newspapers regarding the recovery of government medicine that was being sold in the market

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :A committee has been formed to inquire the matter of news published in different urdu and English newspapers regarding the recovery of government medicine that was being sold in the market.

A notification in this regard was issued on Wednesday in which it was revealed that the medicine belong to Dr. Ruth K.M Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi was being sold in the market.

According to notification, the three-member committee has been constituted with immediate effect included Dr. Rubina Bashir as Chairman, Dr. Altaf Ahmed Memon and Dr. Shafique Nasir Pathan as members.

The committee would find out the details, facts and figures about the recovered medicines, whether those medicines belonged to Dr. Ruth K.M Pfau Civil hospital Karachi or not.

Furthermore, it will check and provide the stock position, if such medicines belonged to this hospital and besides, it would furnish conclusion upon the subject matter.

The committee would fix responsibilities upon the persons/groups involved in the theft of government medicine.

The committee will furnish its report within a week along with necessary recommendations .