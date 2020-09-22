UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Committee Formed To Probe Rape Charges Against Cop

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 07:20 PM

Committee formed to probe rape charges against cop

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :A three-member committee was formed by City Police Officer (CPO) Gujranwala Rai Baber Saeed to probe allegations of rape of a girl by a police official, here on Tuesday.

SP Sadar Hafeezur Rehman, SP Investigation Dr Rizwan and SP CITY Muhammad Imran are members of the inquiry committee.

SP Sadar Hafeezur Rehman said a case was registered in Arup Police Station on a single application, adding that an inquiry would be conducted on merit after collecting evidence and strict departmental action would be taken if the accused, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mubashir, would be found involved in the case.

Earlier, the Gujranwala police had registered a case against the ASI on charge of raping a girl. In her statement, she alleged the ASI had raped her on pretext of an inquiry when he came to her home for a probe in response to an emergency call against some young men, who had tortured her.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Young Gujranwala Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant reaches 50% ..

7 minutes ago

MoHAP performs 20 free heart surgeries for low-inc ..

7 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate 90th Saudi National Day

22 minutes ago

TRA holds workshop on telecommunications equipment ..

52 minutes ago

Sharjah students to return to school next week

52 minutes ago

Obaid Al Tayer, Italian Minister discuss UAE’s p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.