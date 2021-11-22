Committee formed to probe textile factory fire

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad has constituted an inquiry committee to probe the fire eruption at a local textile factory

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad has constituted an inquiry committee to probe the fire eruption at a local textile factory.

A spokesman for the administration said on Monday that fire erupted in a local textile factory situated at Abdullahpur, which caused burning of some vehicles and nearby houses in addition to damaging precious material in the mills.

On direction of Chief Minister Punjab, the DC constituted the inquiry committee which would work under supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Muhammad Khalid.

Among other members of the committee include Chief Engineer Operation FESCO, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Faisalabad, Chief Instructor Civil Defense and Electric Inspector.

This committee would complete its inquiry within 48 hours and submit its report to Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain for further action, spokesman added.