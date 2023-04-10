Committee formed to probe unpleasant video incident in civil hospital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Civil Hospital Quetta's administration took notice of the video of an unpleasant incident that took place in the hospital on April 9 which was being circulated on social media, creating concerns among the public and the hospital.

In this regard, the hospital administration formed an inquiry committee to investigate the incident and bring real facts to the public.

According to the hospital administration, the video shared was about a patient who died after the operation and it was given the impression that no lady doctor was present in the hospital.

It should be noted that the patient was brought to the gynaecology department of the hospital at 3 p.m. on April 6. The condition of the patient was extremely serious due to heavy bleeding.

The doctors provided immediate medical aid, conducted necessary tests etc, and asked the relatives of the patient to arrange 4 to 5 bottles of blood immediately.

The doctor told Wartha 6 that it was not appropriate to operate on the patient in this condition.

On April 7, the patient was operated in the presence of two gynaecology professors and the patient's relatives were again asked to arrange an adequate amount of blood, as the patient had lost a lot of blood.

Due to the anger of the patients, the lady doctors and other scholars locked themselves in the operation theatre for safety.

Meanwhile, a video was made and the video was spread on social media without knowing the whole truth, which is extremely sad, the hospital administration added.

Dr Ishaq Panizi of MS Civil Hospital, Quetta said, "We are continuously developing the gynaecology department." Currently, WHO and UNICEF had provided medical machinery in the ICU and operation theatre, he said, adding substantial benefits were being achieved and soon more development work, labour room expansion was being done in the gynaecology department by WHO and Human Capital Investment Project.

There were security problems in Civil Hospital Quetta for which the administration of Civil Hospital Quetta has informed the higher authorities several times, Dr Ishaq said.