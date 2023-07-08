Committee formed to probe van fire incident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali formed a five-member committee for a transparent investigation into the accident that happened to a passenger vehicle in Bhalwal.

According to a spokesman for the district administration, the committee comprises Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner Bhalwal, Secretary District Regional Transport Authority, sub-divisional police officer Bhalwal and in-charge District Disaster Management Authority.

The committee would investigate the tragedy from every angle and submit a report within 24 hours, he added.