Open Menu

Committee Formed To Probe Van Fire Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Committee formed to probe van fire incident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali formed a five-member committee for a transparent investigation into the accident that happened to a passenger vehicle in Bhalwal.

According to a spokesman for the district administration, the committee comprises Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner Bhalwal, Secretary District Regional Transport Authority, sub-divisional police officer Bhalwal and in-charge District Disaster Management Authority.

The committee would investigate the tragedy from every angle and submit a report within 24 hours, he added.

Related Topics

Accident Police Vehicle Bhalwal From

Recent Stories

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

18 minutes ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

33 minutes ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

1 hour ago
 Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

2 hours ago
 UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

3 hours ago
Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

3 hours ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

5 hours ago
 Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolut ..

Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolution: Masood

5 hours ago
 Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: M ..

Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: Musadik

5 hours ago
 PM forms committee to decide Pakistan's participat ..

PM forms committee to decide Pakistan's participation in ODI World Cup in India

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan