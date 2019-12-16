UrduPoint.com
Committee Formed To Procure New Machinery For MWMC

Mon 16th December 2019

Committee formed to procure new machinery for MWMC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) ::The district administration formed a committee for technical and financial evaluation to purchase new machinery and equipments for Multan Waste Management Company.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Multan Aamir Khattak has issued a notification.

Official sources said here on Monday, the new machinery would help to improve cleanliness in the city.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Gen) Multan would be convener while additional deputy commissioner (F&P), Manager Finance MWMC, and Manager Procurement MWMC would be members of the committee. Similarly, Manager Procurement MWMC will serve as secretary in the committee.

The committee will ensure transparency in the tender process, sources added.

