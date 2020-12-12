Committee formed to propose beautification of burns road food street

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The District Administration South has planned to develop and beautify city's well known Food Street of Burns Road to facilitate the visitors and make it more attractive for the people.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Ali Sodhar who is also holding the charge of Administrator DMC South has constituted 10- member committee to chalk out plan, said a spokesperson of DMC South on Saturday.

The committee has been directed to propose development and beautification of Burns Road Food Street with features of patch and pavement work; timely cleanliness and garbage lifting; resolution of sewerage /drainage issues along the food street; paint work on the facade of buildings on street; installation of standard size furniture and signboards; evening traffic plan for the street.

The committee will be headed by Assistant Commissioner Aram Bagh, while President Tajir Union Burns Road, DSP Traffic Aram Bagh Subdivision, DSP Aram Bagh, Superintendent Engineer DMC South Aram Bagh Subdivision, Deputy Director SSWMB South, representative of PTA Access Provider Association are other members included in the committee.

The committee has also been authorized to co-opt any other suitable member.