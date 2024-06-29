Open Menu

Committee Formed To Provide Security, Civic Facilities On Muharram

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Committee formed to provide security, civic facilities on Muharram

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The city administration on Saturday has taken proactive measures to ensure the provision of security and civic facilities during Muharram ul Haram.

Committees have been formed in each district, headed by a Deputy Commissioner, comprising on representatives from concerned departments such as police, Rangers, town municipal administrations, Solid Waste Management board, Water Corporation and Karachi Municipal Orporation (KMC). The committee will work in coordination with the Ulma Karam, religious leaders permit holders and concerned departments to ensure the provision of security and civic facilities. Daily visits are being conducted to review the arrangements by the deputy commissioners.

They are conducting daily consultations with religious scholars and organizers/permit holders , visiting the routes of processions and Imam Bargahs, and reviewing the arrangements. They have also submitted reports to the Commissioner, detailing their visits, arrangements, and the resolution of issues relating to streetlight installation, sewage problems, supply water and cleanliness.

The Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi has directed the Deputy Commissioners to work with close coordination of organisers to ensure the provision of necessary facilities and security arrangements.

The Commissioner is beng kept informed of the progress.

Deputy Commissioner East Shazad Abbas visited Nishtar Park and reviewed the arrangements. Deputy Commissioner South Altaf Sario visited the route of the main procession. Deputy Commissioner West Ahmad Ali Siddiqui visited various areas in his district, including Iranian Imam Bargah, Madina Colony, Mominabad, along with permit holders/ organisers and officers concerned. Deputy Commissioner Malir Irfan Salam visited the markazi Imam Bargah Jafer Tayyar and Imamia Imam Bargah Jafer Tayyar Malir, and reviewed the arrangements. Deputy Commissioner West Ahmad Ali Siddiqui visited various areas in his district, including Iranian Imam Bargah, Madina Colony, Mominabad, and Karbala Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and directed the relevant officers to provide maximum cooperation to the organisers .

Deputy Commissioner Keamari Junaid Khan reported that he visited the areas with the officers of relevant departments, permit holders, and organizers and reviewed the arrangements for providing necessary facilities, including resolving sewage issues, water scarcity, streetlight installation, and repair of footpaths in the streets around Imam Bargahs.

Related Topics

Karachi Resolution Rangers Police Ulma Water Karbala Progress Malir Junaid Khan From Muharram

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final match: India decide t ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final match: India decide to bat first against South Afri ..

14 minutes ago
 LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military ..

LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military agencies not to contact any j ..

2 hours ago
 10 shops sealed for encroachment

10 shops sealed for encroachment

16 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Afr ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Africa-India final match today

3 hours ago
 PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt ..

PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt through cipher

3 hours ago
 Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 ..

Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail

3 hours ago
Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity ..

Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills

4 hours ago
 ‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mu ..

‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’

4 hours ago
 Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electrici ..

Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill

4 hours ago
 Five IS bombs found hidden in iconic Iraq mosque: ..

Five IS bombs found hidden in iconic Iraq mosque: UN agency

20 minutes ago
 Minister for monitoring quality of value added ure ..

Minister for monitoring quality of value added urea products

20 minutes ago
 There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakis ..

There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan