Committee Formed To Provide Security, Civic Facilities On Muharram
Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2024 | 07:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The city administration on Saturday has taken proactive measures to ensure the provision of security and civic facilities during Muharram ul Haram.
Committees have been formed in each district, headed by a Deputy Commissioner, comprising on representatives from concerned departments such as police, Rangers, town municipal administrations, Solid Waste Management board, Water Corporation and Karachi Municipal Orporation (KMC). The committee will work in coordination with the Ulma Karam, religious leaders permit holders and concerned departments to ensure the provision of security and civic facilities. Daily visits are being conducted to review the arrangements by the deputy commissioners.
They are conducting daily consultations with religious scholars and organizers/permit holders , visiting the routes of processions and Imam Bargahs, and reviewing the arrangements. They have also submitted reports to the Commissioner, detailing their visits, arrangements, and the resolution of issues relating to streetlight installation, sewage problems, supply water and cleanliness.
The Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi has directed the Deputy Commissioners to work with close coordination of organisers to ensure the provision of necessary facilities and security arrangements.
The Commissioner is beng kept informed of the progress.
Deputy Commissioner East Shazad Abbas visited Nishtar Park and reviewed the arrangements. Deputy Commissioner South Altaf Sario visited the route of the main procession. Deputy Commissioner West Ahmad Ali Siddiqui visited various areas in his district, including Iranian Imam Bargah, Madina Colony, Mominabad, along with permit holders/ organisers and officers concerned. Deputy Commissioner Malir Irfan Salam visited the markazi Imam Bargah Jafer Tayyar and Imamia Imam Bargah Jafer Tayyar Malir, and reviewed the arrangements. Deputy Commissioner West Ahmad Ali Siddiqui visited various areas in his district, including Iranian Imam Bargah, Madina Colony, Mominabad, and Karbala Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and directed the relevant officers to provide maximum cooperation to the organisers .
Deputy Commissioner Keamari Junaid Khan reported that he visited the areas with the officers of relevant departments, permit holders, and organizers and reviewed the arrangements for providing necessary facilities, including resolving sewage issues, water scarcity, streetlight installation, and repair of footpaths in the streets around Imam Bargahs.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final match: India decide to bat first against South Afri ..
LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military agencies not to contact any j ..
10 shops sealed for encroachment
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Africa-India final match today
PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt through cipher
Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail
Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills
‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’
Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill
Five IS bombs found hidden in iconic Iraq mosque: UN agency
Minister for monitoring quality of value added urea products
There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One officer killed, another abducted in attack on police picket in Ghotki10 minutes ago
-
CM terms recognition from UK as his hard-work, commitment to heath sector20 minutes ago
-
Governor KP clarifies to personally bear Kundi Farm's expenses30 minutes ago
-
Minister directs measures to maintain peace during Muharram30 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur urges Ulema to play role to maintain peace during Muharram30 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to ensure peaceful Muharram40 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt present balanced budget for 2024-25, no new tax imposed: Jaffar Mandokhail40 minutes ago
-
Traffic accident at Hazara university chowk Mansehra claims two lives40 minutes ago
-
Bathing in sea banned for one month50 minutes ago
-
TMA Employees Union bids farewell to XEN Lal Ghaffar Khattak50 minutes ago
-
Secretary Irrigation visits Sutlej River to inspect changes after construction of bridges50 minutes ago
-
DC Mirpurkhas for devotion in anti-Polio drive to secure children's future1 hour ago