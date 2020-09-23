Committee formed to review KTP project

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired a meeting here Wednesday to discuss the progress of federal component of Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP) and formed a committee to keep an eye on the project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired a meeting here Wednesday to discuss the progress of Federal component of Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP) and formed a committee to keep an eye on the project.

The committee would be supervised by MNA Najeeb Haroon that would coordinate with all the ministries for KTP project.

The meeting also discussed matters related to projects such as Karachi Greater Water Supply (K-IV), Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), Green line BRT, Railway Freight Corridor and Rehabilitation of storm water drains.

Asad Umar instructed Minister of Water Resources to provide the action plan in relation to the K-IV project.

Secretary Planning informed that Karachi Circular Railway project and Railway Freight Corridor are on track as per directions.

Secretaries and Senior Officers of Ministry of Planning, Railways, Water Resources and NDMA participated in the meeting.