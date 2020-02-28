Committee formed to start consultation process on Citizens Protection Rules 2020

In pursuance of the Prime Minister's directions, a committee has been formed to start consultation process on Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules 2020

The committee comprises Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Amir Azeem Bajwa, (Convener), Additional Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecom, Eazaz Aslam Dar, Member of Strategic Reforms Implementation Unit, Prime Minister Office, Tania Aidrus, and Dr Arslan Khalid, Focal Person to the Prime Minister on Digital Media.

The committee will undertake extensive and broad-based consultation process with all relevant segments of civil society and technology companies about these rules. The process will be completed within two months.

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari and Barrister Ali Zafar will also be involved in consultations.