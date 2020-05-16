Committee formed to start online classes in colleges in faisalabad

A four-member committee has been constituted to start online classes in colleges of Faisalabad to keep students safe from coronavirus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020:A four-member committee has been constituted to start online classes in colleges of Faisalabad to keep students safe from coronavirus .

A spokesman of Education department said on Saturday that all colleges will remain closed till July 15 due to corona lockdown.

He said Director College, Ch. Imdadullah will head the committee with Dr Shaukat Ali Shahid, Dr Zahoor Ahmad Bhatti and Dr Naheed Qadir as members.

In this connection, at least one studio will be established in each college for recording of video lectures whereas two studios will be mandatory in those colleges which have launched BS programs.