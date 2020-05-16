UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Committee Formed To Start Online Classes In Colleges In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 04:21 PM

Committee formed to start online classes in colleges in faisalabad

A four-member committee has been constituted to start online classes in colleges of Faisalabad to keep students safe from coronavirus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020:A four-member committee has been constituted to start online classes in colleges of Faisalabad to keep students safe from coronavirus .

A spokesman of Education department said on Saturday that all colleges will remain closed till July 15 due to corona lockdown.

He said Director College, Ch. Imdadullah will head the committee with Dr Shaukat Ali Shahid, Dr Zahoor Ahmad Bhatti and Dr Naheed Qadir as members.

In this connection, at least one studio will be established in each college for recording of video lectures whereas two studios will be mandatory in those colleges which have launched BS programs.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Education July All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Transport Minister Hopes for Resumption of ..

24 seconds ago

Senior journalist tested positive for COVID-19

26 seconds ago

Electricity supply of 6 villages switched over fro ..

27 seconds ago

Child Protection & Welfare Bureau chairperson grie ..

29 seconds ago

Farmers seek relief package after locust attacks m ..

5 minutes ago

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) d ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.