UrduPoint.com

Committee Formed To Strengthen Anti-smuggling Mechanism

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 07:20 PM

Committee formed to strengthen anti-smuggling mechanism

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh government has constituted a Committee to review laws to strengthen anti-smuggling mechanism.

According to a communiqué here on Monday, the committee was comprised of the Additional Chief Secretary Home as its chairman while the Addl. Inspector General of Police Sindh, Secretaries to government of Sindh, Labour department, Agriculture department and Collector Customs (Enforce) South would be its members.

More Stories From Pakistan

