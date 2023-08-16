Open Menu

Committee Formed To Supervise Investigations Into Murder Of Senior Journalist In Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Inspector General of Police IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday constituted a committee to supervise the investigation regarding the murder of senior journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar in Sukkur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday constituted a committee to supervise the investigation regarding the murder of senior journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar in Sukkur.

The said committee would be chaired by Deputy IGP Driving License Branch - Karachi Tanveer Alam Odho while ite members include SSP Sukkur, SSP Khairpur, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Gambat and Acting SP CTD Sukkur, according to an order.

The committee would be responsible for tracing the case utilizing all available resources, exploring all angles, arresting the involved as soon as possible. The committee will ensure proper collection of all technical and forensic evidences. It will record all 164 statements to ensure foolproof investigation.

The committee has been directed to keep the IGP Sindh updated on the progress of the case through interim reports initiated every three days.

