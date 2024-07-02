Committee forms to inquire students falling case from bus in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An inquiry committee was formed in the case of the students of BUITEMS University falling from the bus the other day in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) An inquiry committee was formed in the case of the students of BUITEMS University falling from the bus the other day in Quetta.

According to the notification issued by the Department of Colleges and Higher education Commission, a committee was set up to investigate the incident of two students falling from the bus of Balochistan University of Information Technology Engineer and Management Science (BUITEMS) under the direction of the Provincial Education Minister Ms.

Raheela Hameed Durrani.

The committee included Registrar Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences Syed Aurangzeb Shah, Registrar of Balochistan University Muhammad Tariq Jogezai and Director of Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University Pishin Campus Ashraf Khan Kakar. The committee will submit a report within a week after completion of investigation of the accident.