Committee Formulated For Strict Crackdown On Begging

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2025 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The Punjab Home Department has decided to launch a strict crackdown to control the growing trend of begging and the crimes related to it.

According to the Home Department sources a high-level committee has been formed to crack down on begging, with Secretary Social Welfare Javed Akhtar Mahmood as the head of the committee.

DIG Special Branch, MD Safe City, CTO will be members, DG Social Welfare, Additional Secretary Home, Additional Secretary Prosecution are also members, DG Child Protection Bureau, DG FIA representative will also be included in the committee.

This committee will give suggestions to eliminate begging in Punjab including Lahore within 15 days.

A meeting of the Anti-Begging Committee was convened in the Home Department on Monday.

