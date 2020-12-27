UrduPoint.com
Committee Made Against Accused Involved In Girls Abusing Case

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 08:40 PM

Committee made against accused involved in girls abusing case

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Kishwar has constituted a committee to probe against an arrested accused involved in assaulting five minor girls.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that accused, Yaseen, was a history-sheeter.

He said the committee had been proceeded to Nankana Sahib which will start investigation against the accused who has been involved in a murder case of his aunt besides the case of assaulting five girls 13 years ago. As the accused was a native of Nankana Sahib but had been living in Pattoki.

The committee will investigate his criminal record.

