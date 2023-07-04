Open Menu

Committee Made On Theft Of Naullah Palkhu's Soil

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2023 | 04:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan has formed an investigation committee regarding soil theft from the embankment of Naullah Palkhu.

Assistant Director Technical Mohsin Ali Riaz and In-charge Security Hafiz Saeed will compile a preliminary report.

He issued these instructions with District Police Officer (DPO) Hasan Iqbal while examining complaints of soil theft from Naullah Palkho.

On this occasion, DC Adnan Mehmood said that the matter would be investigated on merit and action will be taken against the responsible as per law.

Later, the DC and DPO Hasan Iqbal also visited the Sialkot Waste Water Treatment Plantand reviewed security.

